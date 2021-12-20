Menu Content

Ruling Bloc Agrees to Consider Ways to Ease Property Tax Burden

Written: 2021-12-20 10:47:27Updated: 2021-12-20 11:53:21

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and government have decided to consider applying this year's officially assessed property price in calculating next year's real estate holding tax in a bid to ease tax burdens.

DP chief policymaker Park Wan-joo revealed the decision on Monday in a press briefing after a policy consultation meeting with the government at the National Assembly.

The ruling bloc also agreed to discuss ways to reduce tax burdens by adjusting the ceiling subject to property holding tax for those who own one house. 

Park said that applying this year's official property price in calculating property holding tax for next year is one option, adding the move would effectively freeze property holding tax.  

Regarding a comprehensive real estate holding tax, Park said the party asked the government to review a temporary postponement in payment of the tax for seniors who own one house.
