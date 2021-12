Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men’s national hockey team finished runner-up in the 2022 Ice Hockey U20 World Championship Division II Group A.The team led by coach Kim Woo-jae beat Lithuania 5-2 on Sunday at the finals held in Brasov, Romania.Team Korea recorded two wins, two overtime wins and one loss, coming behind first-ranked Italy which had five wins and secured a berth to the Ice Hockey U20 World Championship Division I Group B.The International Ice Hockey Federation, the organizer of the competition, highlighted Team Korea’s strong performance on its website, citing that the team came in second after beating Spain and Britain in overtime.The Korean team made it to Division II Group A after recording five wins in Division II Group B in February of last year.