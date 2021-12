Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea ranked fourth in the global gaming market last year.According to the 2021 White Paper on Korean Games released by the culture ministry and the Korea Creative Content Agency on Monday, South Korea saw its ranking climb one notch from 2019 after its share of the global gaming market hit six-point nine percent last year.The U.S. had the largest market share followed by China and Japan.The paper estimated that the global gaming market grew nearly 12 percent last year to be valued at roughly 209-point-six billion U.S. dollars.The report also estimated that the nation’s gaming industry saw sales climb more than 21 percent last year to around 18-point-nine trillion won.The Korea Creative Content Agency forecast that sales will top 20 trillion won this year.