Photo : KBS News

BTS has been chosen as the best K-pop act of the year in a global KBS World Radio survey for the sixth consecutive year.BTS was selected “Artist of the Year” in KBS World Radio’s survey of some one-point-two million people in 208 countries on their favorite K-pop songs and artists for 2021.The seven-member group has topped the survey every year since it was first conducted in 2016.BTS also won the “Boy Group of the Year” category and saw three of its songs included in the top five for “Best Song of the Year” - “Butter,” “Permission to Dance,” and “Dynamite.”“Alcohol-free” by the girl group, Twice, which ranked first in “Girl Group of the Year,” was selected “Best Song of the Year,” outdoing BTS’ “Butter.”The latest survey was conducted for two weeks from November 22 through December 6.