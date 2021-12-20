Ceremony Held to Enshrine Remains of Korean War Soldiers Found This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The government held an annual ceremony on Monday to enshrine the remains of 370 fallen soldiers that were excavated this year from key Korean War battle sites.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min and Veterans Affairs Minister Hwang Ki-chul attended the event at the Seoul National Cemetery.The defense ministry, the Army and the Marine Corps excavated the latest sets of remains from 41 regions in Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces between March and November. Sixty-four sets were discovered inside the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).The ministry pledged to continue to fulfill the state responsibility to return all fallen soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the nation home.The government launched the excavation project in 2000, marking the 50th anniversary of the outbreak of the three-year-conflict. While more than 12-thousand sets of remains have been recovered so far, DNA samples have been collected from the families of around 50-thousand soldiers.