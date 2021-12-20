Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

NIS Warns against Terrorist Attacks by Extremist Groups ahead of Holidays

Written: 2021-12-20 13:53:30Updated: 2021-12-20 14:25:34

NIS Warns against Terrorist Attacks by Extremist Groups ahead of Holidays

Photo : YONHAP News

The state spy agency on Monday warned against possible terrorist attacks by extremist groups around the world, including in South Korea, to highlight their existence before the upcoming holiday season.

The warning was included in a report distributed to 26 state agencies and 62 South Korean firms operating overseas by the Terrorism Information Integration Center(TIIC) under the National Intelligence Service(NIS).

The state intel-gathering center assessed that chances are high that Islamic terrorist groups could attack "soft targets," such as the general public, around Christmas.

The NIS also raised concern over anti-vaccination protests across Europe becoming violent or being targeted for terrorism.

The state agency said South Korea is no longer free from such threats, citing a case involving five people, including a Russian national, in the country who sent funds to a Syria-based terrorist group. They were later convicted by a local court.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >