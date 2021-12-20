DP Candidate Pledges Increased Support for Childrearing

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung pledged to increase state support for parents in childrearing and to tackle the country's chronically low birth rate.Meeting with working, stay-at-home, single, foster and adoptive parents at party headquarters on Monday, Lee said that, while the choice to have a child is up to the parent, the responsibilities of childrearing, child care and education should be borne by society and the government.He said when parents and child are separated due to the unbearable cost of childrearing, it ultimately proves more costly for the government and leads to additional social excess and burden.The candidate then promised to put forth practical and reasonable measures to create a society where no relationship is damaged and everyone lives a happy life.Referring to his earlier pledge to provide child care at elementary schools until 7:00 p.m., Lee said his administration will seek to have more fathers take on childrearing roles through paternity leave.