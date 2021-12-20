Korean New Deal to Get 33 Tln Won Backing Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will invest over 33 trillion won into the Korean New Deal project and over eleven trillion won toward carbon neutrality next year.In a Monday briefing on the economic policy direction for 2022, the government outlined its 33-point-one trillion won investment plan for the project as scheduled. Over 32 trillion won was invested last and this year and a total of 160 trillion won is expected through 2025.Key programs to be concluded next year include the installation of Internet of Things(IoT) sensors on major rail lines, establishing a smart provincial waterworks network, and building early warning systems for regions vulnerable to natural disasters.Investment in the so-called Big Three areas of future cars, system semiconductors and bio-health will rise 43 percent to six-point-three trillion won.Policy financing of 66 trillion won will be provided for the same areas as well as new growth sectors such as data, network and artificial intelligence.To achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, an investment of eleven-point-four trillion won will begin next year.