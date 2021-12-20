S. Korea Economy Expected to Grow 3.1% in 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

The government expects the economy will grow by three-point-one percent next year on rising exports and investment and a recovery in domestic demand.Announcing its economic policy direction on Monday, the government forecast private spending to grow three-point-eight percent on the back of improved employment and higher income.It also projects two-point-two percent inflation and the number of employed people to increase 280-thousand.Exports are expected to expand by two percent, led by cars, especially eco-friendly vehicles.Imports are expected to rise two-point-five percent next year with a current account surplus of 80 billion dollars. The surplus is smaller than this year as rising global oil costs and a larger travel deficit have been factored in.As for this year, the government forecasts a four percent growth. The outlook for this year is slightly down and that of next year slightly up from the previous forecast made in June.The latest projections are based on a gradual recovery of daily life from the pandemic which is currently on hold due to a new surge in cases.