PPP Presidential Candidate Recruits Young Feminist Politician

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol has recruited a young feminist politician to his election camp, in an apparent move to widen his appeal among young women voters.On Monday, Shin Ji-ye, head of the nonprofit Korean Women's Political Network, was announced as the senior deputy chair of the Saesidae Preparatory Committee working directly under Yoon.Shin's recruitment was pushed by former liberal Democratic Party(DP) leader Kim Han-gil, who leads the Saesidae committee, or the “new era” panel.Launching her political and civic career in 2004 as the head of a youth movement, the 31-year-old Shin ran in the 2016 general election for the minor Green Party and as an independent in the 2018 Seoul mayoral race.Shin, who has often clashed over gender issues with PPP chair Lee Jun-seok, said she decided to join Yoon's camp after the candidate pledged to fight violence against women, address climate crisis and help the nation advance forward regardless of political ideology.In an apparent response to concerns within the PPP, Yoon said democracy will be realized when people with different ideas come together within the party to debate and make decisions.