Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea was the world's ninth-largest arms exporter between 2016 and 2020, taking up two-point-seven percent of the global market share.According to the Korea Research Institute for Defense Technology Planning and Advancement(KRIT) on Monday, the country's export volume jumped 210 percent from the previous five-year period ending 2015.While South Korea advanced one spot from tenth last year, the U.S. remained the top arms exporter, followed by Russia, France, Germany, China and Britain.Britain was the biggest importer of South Korea-made arms, accounting for 14 percent, followed by the Philippines at 12 percent and Thailand at eleven percent.The state agency attributed the expanded volume to the advancement of the nation's defense industry in cutting-edge arms production.Meanwhile, South Korea was the world's seventh-largest arms importer.