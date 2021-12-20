Moon Orders Hospitals to Focus on Critical COVID-19 Patients

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has instructed national university hospitals to focus their medical resources on treating critically ill COVID-19 patients.According to spokesperson Park Kyung-mee, Moon made the call during a meeting with his aides, saying the government is fully responsible for securing hospital beds.He added that though beds have doubled in the past year and at-home treatment has expanded, it’s still not enough and urged the government to carry out extra measures to meet the medical capacity.Moon also ordered public hospitals in the capital area to convert to treating infectious diseases exclusively if possible, and for as many public sector medical workers, including military doctors, to be assigned to treat COVID-19 patients.He also asked private hospitals to offer support by treating non-pandemic patients and promised financial support and compensation for medical facilities that give COVID-19 treatment.His order comes amid a surge in critical patients, fanning concerns of a shortage in hospital beds.