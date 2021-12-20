Subway Line 5 Operation Delayed due to Protest by Disabled Community

Operations of subway Line Number Five in Seoul were delayed during morning rush hour on Monday, after a group representing the disabled community staged an unannounced protest.
According to Seoul Metro, the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination carried out protests at Wangsimni, Gwanghwamun and other stations on the line from 7:10 to 9:45 a.m., forcing delays of about an hour.
A company official said the demonstrators used their wheelchairs to block the passage of people, breaking the glass safety doors.
Following the protests, the group held a press conference near the residence of Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki in Mapo district, protesting the lack of funds to provide transportation for the disable in next year’s government budget.
The group is urging the government to launch a process at the National Assembly to revise relevant laws, including the mandatory adoption of non-step buses and call taxi services for the disabled.