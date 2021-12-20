Subway Line 5 Operation Delayed due to Protest by Disabled Community

Photo : YONHAP News

Operations of subway Line Number Five in Seoul were delayed during morning rush hour on Monday, after a group representing the disabled community staged an unannounced protest.According to Seoul Metro, the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination carried out protests at Wangsimni, Gwanghwamun and other stations on the line from 7:10 to 9:45 a.m., forcing delays of about an hour.A company official said the demonstrators used their wheelchairs to block the passage of people, breaking the glass safety doors.Following the protests, the group held a press conference near the residence of Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki in Mapo district, protesting the lack of funds to provide transportation for the disable in next year’s government budget.The group is urging the government to launch a process at the National Assembly to revise relevant laws, including the mandatory adoption of non-step buses and call taxi services for the disabled.