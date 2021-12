Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Park Geun-hye, who was hospitalized last month while serving a prison sentence, is expected to continue her treatment through early next year.The Ministry of Justice said she was initially scheduled for a month-long stay, but doctors believe another six weeks or longer of treatment is necessary.The 69-year-old checked into Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul on November 22 to treat an unspecified chronic illness.She will likely be discharged in February at the earliest unless she is released from prison due to a pardon or a stay of sentence.The Supreme Court in January finalized a 20-year sentence for Park over corruption and influence-peddling charges. She was also handed an 18 billion won fine and forfeiture of three-point-five billion won.