Presidential Poll: Lee, Yoon in Neck-and-Neck Race

Photo : YONHAP News

With less than 80 days until next year's presidential election, a new poll shows that the ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung and main opposition People Power Party's Yoon Suk Yeol are in a fierce neck-and-neck race and within the margin of error.The KBS poll, conducted from Friday to Sunday, asked one-thousand people which candidate they would vote for if the election was held the next day.In the hypothetical race, Lee received 33-point-seven percent, while Yoon garnered 34-point-two percent. Sim Sang-jung of the progressive Justice Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party both secured four-point-eight percent, each.Seven out of ten people said they would continue their support for the candidates, while eight out of ten said they will definitely vote in the presidential election set for March 9.Regarding family risks, 56-point-eight percent said the controversy over the alleged illegal gambling by Lee's son will affect their decision. Over 66 percent said allegations that Yoon's wife falsified her credentials will affect their choice.As for the current administration, the approval rating for President Moon Jae-in marked 43-point-seven percent.The poll by Hankook Research has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.The poll questions and results are available on the KBS website (https://news.kbs.co.kr/datafile/2021/12/20/308131639986181204.pdf).