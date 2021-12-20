Producer Prices Jump 9.6% in November, Largest Growth in 13 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Producer prices jumped nearly ten percent on-year in November to post the largest growth in about 13 years.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Tuesday, the producer price index for all commodities and services stood at 112-point-99 in November, up zero-point-five percent from a month earlier.The index, a key barometer of future inflation, posted growth for the 13th straight month since November last year. It also replaced new highs for eight consecutive months since April.Compared to a year earlier, the index jumped nine-point-six percent, the largest on-year gain since October 2008 when it rose ten-point-eight percent.The central bank attributed the rise to an increase in raw material prices.Prices of coal and petroleum products rose three-point-eight percent on-month in November, and electricity and gas prices gained one-point-eight percent. Prices of agricultural, fishery and forest products also rose one-point-five percent.