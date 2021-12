Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna claims that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine increased neutralizing antibodies against the omicron variant 37-fold in laboratory testing.Moderna on Monday released the results of laboratory tests which used blood serum from 20 booster recipients for each dose.The company said in a statement that a 50 microgram booster dose, which is half the dose used for primary immunization, increased antibodies by 37-fold after 29 days.A 100 microgram booster dose reportedly increased antibody levels 83-fold compared to the primary two-dose course.Calling the data "reassuring," Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said the company will continue to rapidly advance an omicron-specific booster candidate into clinical testing in case it becomes necessary in the future.