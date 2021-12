Photo : YONHAP News

The government confirmed another case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province on Monday.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said the latest case was confirmed at a farm raising about 12-thousand ducks.This is the 15th confirmed case involving poultry farms after this year's first was reported at a quail farm in Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province on November 8.Authorities sent a response team to the duck farm, taking measures to prevent the spread of the disease and ordering a preventive cull.