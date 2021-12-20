Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Gov't to Spend 2.4 Tln Won to Increase Eco-Friendly Vehicles to 500,000

Written: 2021-12-21 09:33:34Updated: 2021-12-21 10:31:22

Gov't to Spend 2.4 Tln Won to Increase Eco-Friendly Vehicles to 500,000

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The government plans to spend two-point-four trillion won to increase the supply of eco-friendly vehicles to an accumulative 500-thousand next year. 

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki unveiled the plan on Tuesday in a government meeting on three key industries - non-memory semiconductors, future cars and bio health. 

Hong said that as of last month, the supply of electric and hydrogen cars in the country reached about 250-thousand, and the government will inject two-point-four trillion won to increase the figure to 500-thousand next year. 

The minister said the government will provide a subsidy that will affect 165-thousand eco-friendly passenger cars, reducing the price ceiling to 55 million won from the current 60 million won. 

The government will also provide grants to switch some 90-thousand commercial vehicles such as buses, taxis and freight cars to eco-friendly.  

In addition, it plans to install 60-thousand new chargers for electric vehicles and increase the number of filling stations for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles by more than 300.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >