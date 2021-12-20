Gov't to Spend 2.4 Tln Won to Increase Eco-Friendly Vehicles to 500,000

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The government plans to spend two-point-four trillion won to increase the supply of eco-friendly vehicles to an accumulative 500-thousand next year.Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki unveiled the plan on Tuesday in a government meeting on three key industries - non-memory semiconductors, future cars and bio health.Hong said that as of last month, the supply of electric and hydrogen cars in the country reached about 250-thousand, and the government will inject two-point-four trillion won to increase the figure to 500-thousand next year.The minister said the government will provide a subsidy that will affect 165-thousand eco-friendly passenger cars, reducing the price ceiling to 55 million won from the current 60 million won.The government will also provide grants to switch some 90-thousand commercial vehicles such as buses, taxis and freight cars to eco-friendly.In addition, it plans to install 60-thousand new chargers for electric vehicles and increase the number of filling stations for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles by more than 300.