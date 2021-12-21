Daily COVID-19 Cases at 5,202, Critical Patients at 1,022

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities reported over 52-hundred new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with critical cases surpassing one-thousand again.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Tuesday that five-thousand-202 infections were reported throughout the previous day, raising the accumulated caseload to 575-thousand-615.The number of critically ill patients marked one-thousand-22, rising 25 from the previous day. The figure remains above 900 for the eighth consecutive day.The occupancy rate for intensive care unit beds allotted for critically ill patients nationwide stood at 80-point-seven percent as of 5 p.m. Monday, with the rate for the capital region at 87-point-seven percent.Fifty-two more people died of the virus, bringing the death toll to four-thousand-828, with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-84 percent.The number of omicron infections rose by 49 to 227.