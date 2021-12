Photo : YONHAP News

Senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Kim Jin-kook has tendered his resignation amid controversy surrounding his son.A senior official at the top office said Tuesday that Kim submitted his resignation that morning and President Moon Jae-in immediately accepted it.On Monday, broadcaster MBC reported that Kim's son had included in a recent job application that his father was a presidential secretary, and that he would help the company should he get hired.The political sector criticized the young man’s actions, saying he sought to get hired in an unfair manner by taking advantage of his father’s status.The son told MBC that he must have been out of his mind at the time, adding that he had desperately wanted to get the job.Other media outlets reported there were other job applications in which Kim's son had made similar claims.