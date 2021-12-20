Menu Content

TEPCO Requests NRA Review of Water Release Plan for Fukushima Nuclear Plant

Written: 2021-12-21 10:50:14Updated: 2021-12-21 11:11:21

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese media reported that the Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) applied for approval from the Nuclear Regulation Authority(NRA) on Tuesday of its plan to release radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea. 

The NRA must deliberate on and approve the plan before TEPCO can move forward.

The power company is currently storing radioactive water from the Fukushima plant in large tanks. Before the release, the water will be treated through a filtration system, but the radioactive element tritium will remain.

The Japanese government announced in April that it plans to release this water into the Pacific Ocean starting in the spring of 2023. TEPCO will build a one kilometer-long undersea tunnel for the project. 

To build the tunnel, the power company must get approval from the NRA. 

Attention is drawn to whether the release will start in the spring of 2023 as TEPCO’s request for the NRA review is around three months later than expected.
