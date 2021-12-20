Hwang Sun-woo Aims to Medal in Men's 100m Freestyle at Short Course Competition

Photo : YONHAP News

Swimmer Hwang Sun-woo advanced to the finals of the men’s 100-meter freestyle event at the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi.Hwang secured a berth after coming in fifth out of 16 swimmers in the semifinals with a time of 46-point-46 seconds. He tied with the national record he set in October at the 2021 FINA Swimming World Cup in Qatar.Hwang aims to grab his second medal on the final day of the top short course competition on Tuesday. He won the gold medal in the men's 200-meter freestyle last Friday.In the women’s competition, Kim Seo-yeong came in eighth in the finals of the 200-meter individual medley with a time of two minutes and nine-point-94 seconds.Though she failed to medal, Kim became the first South Korean swimmer to advance to the finals of an individual medley event at the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships.Meanwhile, Moon Jae-kwon failed to advance to the finals of the men’s 50-meter breaststroke after finishing eleventh in the semifinals with 26-point-37 seconds, a new national record.