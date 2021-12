Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was the third most searched politician by Internet users around the world this year.According to German statistics portal Statista on Tuesday, online searches for Kim amounted to a monthly average of one-point-nine million.U.S. President Joe Biden was the most searched politician, with average monthly searches amounting to seven million, followed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with two million.Kim was followed by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.According to an analysis by Google Trends, the most searched word related to Kim was “weight loss.” Earlier in June, Kim made headlines when he appeared at a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party looking much slimmer.