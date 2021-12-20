Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

Authorities to Launch Efficacy Assessment of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Written: 2021-12-21 11:40:10Updated: 2021-12-21 14:58:08

Authorities to Launch Efficacy Assessment of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities will launch an efficacy assessment of the clinical trial for a domestic COVID-19 vaccine.

The National Institute of Health under the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Tuesday that an assessment will begin this week for one of eight local vaccines undergoing clinical trials.

Neutralizing antibodies from subject samples will be analyzed for SK bioscience's synthetic antigen vaccine currently under phase three of its clinical trial.

Neutralizing antibodies defend a cell from a pathogen or infectious particle by neutralizing any of its biological effects. The more there are, the higher the vaccine's capacity to fight the pathogen.

Kwon Jun-wook, the head of the institute, said the assessment will be the final and the most important stage before commercialization of the vaccine. SK bioscience plans to receive the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety's approval during the first half of next year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >