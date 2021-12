Photo : YONHAP News

The first sunrise of 2022 is forecast to be observed at 7:26 a.m. from the easternmost Dokdo islets.The Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute said on Tuesday that the sunrise will likely be seen from inland regions starting at 7:31 a.m. at Ganjeolgot and Bangeojin on the tip of the southeastern city of Ulsan.Since the forecasts are based on sea level, the higher the altitude, the earlier the observation of the sunrise.Meanwhile, the final sunset of this year is predicted to be observed at 5:40 p.m. on December 31 from Gageo Island in Shinan County, South Jeolla Province.