Moon Urges Preparation for Increase in Omicron Cases

Written: 2021-12-21 13:02:40Updated: 2021-12-21 19:30:34

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for a thorough reinforcement of the nation's medical system, keeping in mind the omicron variant could before long become the dominant strain of  COVID-19 in the country.

At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon said normalizing people's daily lives should be carried out gradually and cautiously, noting that the virus' resurgence can accelerate with a lack of vigilance.

In apparent reference to the nation suspending the transition to living with the virus after a month, the president said a lesson should be learned from insufficiencies.

Moon emphasized the need for speed in reinforcing the health care system, such as securing enough beds and medical personnel at public institutions. He called for the establishment of a task force and urged financial authorities to fully support such efforts.

Referring to booster shots and vaccinations among minors picking up speed, Moon said the growing trend is to see vaccination as the most effective defense mechanism against the virus.
