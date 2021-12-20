Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP Presidential Candidate Criticizes Meritocracy, Says it Causes Social Inequality

Written: 2021-12-21 14:04:43Updated: 2021-12-21 15:01:41

DP Presidential Candidate Criticizes Meritocracy, Says it Causes Social Inequality

Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung sharply criticized meritocracy, calling it “unfairness in disguise.”

He made the remarks in an online discussion with Harvard law professor and author of “Justice: What is the Right Thing to Do?” Michael Sandel on the topic of fairness and meritocracy Tuesday.

A meritocracy is a ruling or influential class made up of educated or skilled people, or a society where power is held by people selected based on their ability.

Pointing out that the majority of students at prestigious ivy league schools in the U.S. come from the upper class, Sandel said that meritocracy brings social inequality.

Seeing eye-to-eye on the issue, Lee warned against moves to lift the quota system for the underprivileged amid intensifying competition among the youth, saying that the role of politics is to provide more support to those in need.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >