DP Presidential Candidate Criticizes Meritocracy, Says it Causes Social Inequality

Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung sharply criticized meritocracy, calling it “unfairness in disguise.”He made the remarks in an online discussion with Harvard law professor and author of “Justice: What is the Right Thing to Do?” Michael Sandel on the topic of fairness and meritocracy Tuesday.A meritocracy is a ruling or influential class made up of educated or skilled people, or a society where power is held by people selected based on their ability.Pointing out that the majority of students at prestigious ivy league schools in the U.S. come from the upper class, Sandel said that meritocracy brings social inequality.Seeing eye-to-eye on the issue, Lee warned against moves to lift the quota system for the underprivileged amid intensifying competition among the youth, saying that the role of politics is to provide more support to those in need.