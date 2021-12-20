Menu Content

PPP Chief Lee Pushes Supreme Council Member Cho Su-jin to Step Down

Written: 2021-12-21 14:39:59Updated: 2021-12-21 15:34:22

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) is once again mired in an internal feud as the rift between Chairman Lee Jun-seok and Supreme Council member Cho Su-jin widens.

Lee sent an ultimatum to Cho on Tuesday, pressuring her to step down as the public affairs chief of the election committee and saying he will quit his post should Cho not respond to his call.

Lee also said that he will hold a press hearing at the National Assembly at 4 p.m., warning Cho to make a decision before then. 

The two clashed on Monday over the command system of the PPP's election committee, with Cho refusing to take orders from Lee, saying she will only listen to presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol.

Later that evening, it was revealed that Cho had sent a YouTube clip denouncing Lee to multiple journalists, exacerbating the divide. Cho has apologized on social media, but Lee remains adamant that she vacate her post.
