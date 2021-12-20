Statistics Korea: 4 of 10 Middle-Aged Adults Do Not Own Their Homes

Photo : YONHAP News

Four out of ten middle-aged adults in the nation do not own their own homes, according to a Statistics Korea survey of adults between the ages of 40 and 64.According to a survey released on Tuesday, the number of adults aged 40 to 64 amounted to nearly 20 million as of November 1, 2020, accounting for some 40 percent of the nation’s total population. Compared to 2019, the figure was up point-five percent.Around 43 percent of those adults in that age group had their own homes, up point-six percentage points from 2019. However, the data also suggested that four out of ten middle-aged adults do not own homes.The average annual income of homeowners in that age group stood at roughly 46-point-two million won, or one-point-six times higher than the income of middle-aged adults who did not own homes.The agency found that adults saw their income grow three-point-eight percent last year while their loans jumped more than seven percent.