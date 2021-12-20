Menu Content

Politics

Yoon: Current COVID-19 Situation a Disaster Brought on by Moon's Miscalculation

Written: 2021-12-21 15:37:34Updated: 2021-12-21 15:52:30

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol described the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic as nearly at a national crisis, and that the disaster was brought on by President Moon Jae-in’s miscalculation. 

Yoon made the remark on Tuesday when he chaired the first meeting of the party’s emergency committee on tackling COVID-19 at the National Assembly in Seoul. 

Yoon said the president - who is the nation's top decision-maker - brought about a disaster by pushing forward a transition to living with the virus without fully preparing and by consistently failing to accurately assess the pandemic situation, including vaccine supplies and securing sick beds. 

He added that what is more alarming is that the people are making huge sacrifices as the country’s medical capacity to treat people with COVID-19 is close to collapsing. 

Yoon said the government’s incompetence is pushing people back into fear. 

The candidate stressed the need to recognize the situation as an emergency and devise special measures. He called for public hospitals, including the National Medical Center, to secure more sickbeds for COVID-19 patients.
