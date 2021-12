Photo : YONHAP News

The government says various matters were taken into consideration before a speech by a senior Taiwanese government official set to be delivered at an international conference in South Korea was canceled.A foreign ministry official revealed the stance on Tuesday, saying the government maintains its basic position to continuously boost exchanges with Taiwan.The remarks come a day after Taiwan’s foreign ministry lodged a complaint with the South Korean government after the Presidential Committee on the Fourth Industrial Revolution abruptly canceled the speech set to be given virtually at a conference last Thursday.The ministry said the committee gave notice several hours before the conference kicked off.Some observers speculated that the committee decided to cancel the Taiwanese official’s participation after taking into consideration China’s position.