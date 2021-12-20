PPP Chief Resigns as Election Committee Co-Head amid Internal Feud

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) chair Lee Jun-seok has expressed his intent to step down as standing co-head of the party’s presidential election committee amid an internal feud with Supreme Council member Cho Su-jin.Lee held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon and said he will resign from all his posts within the election committee. He has also doubled as chief public relations strategist for the committee.Directing his criticism at Cho, who heads the committee's task force on press, Lee said if committee members do not feel the need to follow their representative, it is equivalent to denying the necessity of the committee's raison d'être.With his responsibilities as the party chief remaining intact, Lee said he will faithfully fulfill his primary role.The latest conflict between Lee and Cho flared up during a recent meeting of the election committee. She had refused to take his directions, saying she will only listen to the presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol.Cho also reportedly sent a YouTube clip denouncing Lee to multiple journalists. She apologized for it on social media but not in person. Lee in the presser repeatedly said he would not accept an apology if it were offered.