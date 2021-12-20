Menu Content

S. Korea Suspends Canadian Beef Imports over Mad Cow Disease

Written: 2021-12-21 19:05:36Updated: 2021-12-21 19:14:41

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has suspended quarantine inspections of beef imports from Canada after the country reported its first case of mad cow disease in six years. 

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Tuesday announced the move after a case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy(BSE) was recently confirmed at a farm in Alberta. 

The ministry said atypical BSE, unlike typical BSE, occurs naturally, albeit at a very low rate, in older cows aged eight or older and does not transmit to other cows. 

The last time mad cow disease was reported in Canada was February of 2015. South Korea then halted quarantine inspections of Canadian beef imports for months before resuming the procedure in December that year. 

South Korea has imported slightly over 10-thousand tons of beef from Canada from January to November, or two-point-six percent of all beef imports during the cited period.
