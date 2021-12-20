Catholic Archbishop of Seoul Delivers His First Christmas Message

Photo : YONHAP News

Catholic Archbishop of Seoul Peter Chung Soon-taek has delivered messages of blessings ahead of Christmas.In a written message released on Tuesday, Chung prayed for the Lord’s blessings on all those seeking saving grace across the world. He particularly mentioned “brothers and sisters” in North Korea among the subjects of his supplication.This marks Chung’s first Christmas message since being formally installed as the 14th Archbishop of Seoul and Apostolic Administrator of Pyongyang on Dec. 8.Noting the end to the COVID-19 pandemic is yet unknown, he recognized the challenges that many people have been dealt with. He said the pandemic has brought significant changes to every field across the world, and that religion has been no exception.The 60-year old archbishop called for the church’s efforts to share and alleviate poverty and discomfort of neighbors, calling such endeavors an important dimension of evangelization.Chung's predecessor Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung tendered his resignation in 2018, the year he turned 75.