Photo : YONHAP News

A cold spell will cover the nation once again on Wednesday, in time for the winter solstice.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) forecast on Tuesday that temperatures the next morning will hover between minus eight degrees Celsius and five degrees and rise to five to 14 degrees in the afternoon.Wednesday’s morning lows, particularly in the central region, are expected to be around seven degrees lower than Tuesday’s.As for Seoul, the mercury will range from minus three degrees and seven degrees throughout Wednesday. Morning lows in southern regions, including Gwangju and Ulsan, are also forecast to stay below zero.The winter solstice has the shortest day of the year, and is considered to be the beginning of astronomical winter in the Northern Hemisphere.