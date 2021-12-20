Another Official Involved in Seongnam Development Project Found Dead

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior official of Seongnam Development Corporation who was involved with the controversial Daejang-dong project has been found dead in a suspected suicide.According to the police, the body of Kim Moon-ki, the head of the development division at the city-funded company, was discovered on company premises in Bundang, Seongnam, at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.Police said they found no signs of foul play, but plan to conduct an autopsy to shed light on the exact circumstances of death. No note has been found so far.Kim had been in charge of working-level issues regarding the development project until early this year and was summoned by the prosecution and police several times for questioning as a person of reference on the case.He faced suspicions that he assisted Yoo Dong-gyu, former acting president of Seongnam Development Corporation, in deleting a clause in the project contract on the restitution of surplus development gains so that asset managers and investors would reap excessive profits.Yoo Han-gi, a former senior official of Seongnam Development Corporation, was also found dead by apparent suicide earlier this month after a court issued an arrest warrant for him on charges of receiving bribes from key investors of the project.