Cho Quits Election Committee Roles in Feud with PPP Chair Lee

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Supreme Council member Cho Su-jin said she will step down from all her posts within the party’s presidential election committee following a feud with party chief Lee Jun-seok.On her social media on Tuesday night, Cho said she will no longer work as a deputy chief of the committee and chief press secretary.Her announcement came around four hours after PPP chair Lee expressed his intent to step down as standing co-head of the committee in protest of what he considered a “mutiny” against him.The conflict between the two flared up during a Monday meeting of the election committee, where Cho refused to take Lee’s directions, saying she will only listen to the presidential candidate, Yoon Suk Yeol.Cho also reportedly sent a YouTube clip denouncing Lee to multiple journalists. She visited Lee’s office Tuesday afternoon to apologize but he refused to meet with her.Cho apologized to party members and supporters over dissonance and said she will continue working for a change of power outside the committee.