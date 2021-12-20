Short Track Star Shim Suk-hee Suspended from Nat’l Team for Derogatory Texts

Photo : YONHAP News

Double Olympic gold medalist Shim Suk-hee was handed a two-month suspension from the national team for disparaging her coaches and teammates, putting her chances to compete at the Beijing Olympics at risk.The Korea Skating Union on Tuesday announced the disciplinary measure against the 24-year-old short track speed skater, banning her from donning the national uniform until February 20, the closing day of the 2022 Games.Shim was punished for making derogatory comments about her coaches and teammates, including gold medalist Choi Min-jeong, in text messages exchanged with national team coach Cho Hang-min during the 2018 PyeongChang Games.Cho was given a six-month suspension over the incident.The texts were disclosed to the public by former national speed skating coach Cho Jae-beom, who was recently convicted of sexually assaulting Shim on 27 occasions over three years.Shim, however, can try to invalidate the union’s decision by calling for fresh deliberations by the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee or asking for a court injunction.