WHO Europe Chief: Another Storm Coming with Omicron Cases Rising

Photo : YONHAP News

The World Health Organization(WHO) has called on countries to prepare for a hike in daily COVID-19 patients, citing the rapid spread of the latest variant, omicron, in many parts of the world.WHO Europe regional director Hans Kluge said in a press conference in Vienna on Tuesday that at least 38 of 53 countries in Europe, Russia and Central Asia reported omicron cases and that it has become the dominant strain in some, including Denmark, Portugal and the United Kingdom.He warned that another storm is coming, saying omicron will become dominant in more countries in the region in a few weeks and further strain already stretched medical systems.While noting that the new variant features symptoms similar to others, such as cough, sore throat and fever, Kluge warned it appears to be more infectious and could lead to a significant growth in COVID-19 cases.Most cases so far in the region have been spread among young people in their 20s and 30s, he added.