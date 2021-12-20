Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases Rebound to 7,456, Critical Patients Hit New High

Written: 2021-12-22 10:20:30Updated: 2021-12-22 10:39:12

Daily COVID-19 Cases Rebound to 7,456, Critical Patients Hit New High

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases bounced back to over seven-thousand while critical cases hit a fresh high amid growing concerns over the new variant, omicron. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Wednesday that seven-thousand-456 infections were reported throughout the previous day, bringing the total caseload to 583-thousand-65. 

The latest figure is two-thousand-254 more than Tuesday’s and returned to the seven-thousand level after four days under that. Compared to a week earlier, it is almost 400 fewer cases. 

The number of serious and critical patients stood at one-thousand-63, the highest amount to date. The previous record high, one-thousand-25, was set on Sunday. 

Wednesday also saw 78 fatalities, raising the accumulated death toll to four-thousand-906. The fatality rate remains at zero-point-84 percent.

All but 91 of the new cases were domestic infections. The Seoul metropolitan area registered five-thousand-446 cases, or 73-point-nine percent of local transmissions. 

Seven more omicron cases were confirmed, raising that total to 234.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >