Photo : YONHAP News

Teen swimmer Hwang Sun-woo finished sixth in the men’s 100-meter freestyle at the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships after breaking a national record.He clocked 46-point-34 seconds in the final at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.This is zero-point-12 seconds faster than the previous national record he set during the FINA Swimming World Cup in Doha, Qatar in October, when he won the bronze medal.Alessandro Miressi of Italy came in first, finishing at 45-point-57 seconds, followed by Ryan Held of the U.S. at 45-point-63 seconds and Joshua Liendo Edwards of Canada at 45-point-82 seconds.It was the final competition for South Korean swimmers at the championships. Hwang won the gold medal in the men's 200-meter freestyle last Friday.