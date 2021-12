Photo : YONHAP News

The justice ministry’s pardons committee on Wednesday wrapped up two days of discussions on a list of people convicted of crimes who will be recommended for presidential pardons ahead of the new year.Once the committee finalizes the list, the justice minister will brief President Moon Jae-in and then the president will make the decision to exercise his right to grant special pardons following a Cabinet meeting.Former presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye are highly unlikely to be included on the list.The names are expected to be disclosed following a Cabinet meeting next Tuesday.