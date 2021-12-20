S. Korea, China to Resume High-Level Strategic Dialogue This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and China are set to resume high-level strategic dialogue between their foreign ministries this week after a four-and-a-half year hiatus.Foreign ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said on Tuesday that First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and his Chinese counterpart Le Yucheng will hold the Ninth Strategic Dialogue virtually on Thursday. The last meeting was held in June 2017.The two sides are expected to discuss future-oriented development of their ties ahead of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, as well as Korean Peninsula, regional and international issues of mutual concern.The meeting also comes amid an intensifying Sino-U.S. dispute with regards to Washington and allies' diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the China-Taiwan conflict and supply chain disruptions.While Seoul has yet to make a decision on sending a delegation to the Beijing Games in February, the government said it will consider an appropriate role as the host of the previous 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.