DP's Lee Pledges to Establish Deputy PM Post to Oversee Science, Technology

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung announced his campaign pledges in the science and technology sector, including a moon landing project and establishing a deputy prime minister post to oversee the sector.At party headquarters on Wednesday, Lee pledged to solidify the education infrastructure and expand state support for research and development to make South Korea one of the world's top five science powerhouses.Referring to achievements made by the past administrations of Park Chung-hee, Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun, Lee promised to learn lessons from their insight, drive and leadership.The candidate plans to give the new deputy prime minister of science, technology and innovation authority over planning and budget. He pledged to complete a moon landing project by 2030 and launch a locally developed three-ton stationary satellite.Lee also plans to set up a space strategy headquarters directly under the president and to accelerate the adoption of the Korea Positioning System(KPS).