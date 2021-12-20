PPP Candidate Seeks to Mend Fences after Party Leader Quits Campaign Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday sought to mend fences after party leader Lee Jun-seok resigned from his election committee posts following a dispute with a senior committee member.After meeting with Kim Chong-in, the general chairman of the election committee, at party headquarters, Yoon said Kim expressed the need to tighten his "grip" for more efficiency, to which Yoon said he threw his support.The candidate, however, didn't respond when asked about plans to meet with the party chief. Kim is expected to persuade Lee to change his mind when they meet over lunch on Wednesday.Yoon is set to embark on a two-day tour of the southwestern city of Gwangju and the surrounding Jeolla region from Thursday, his second visit to the area as party candidate.The candidate will visit a hydrogen industrial complex in Wanju, North Jeolla Province, meet with university students and travel to Saemangeum Seawall in the provincial city of Gunsan.