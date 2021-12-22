Menu Content

Add'l Hospital Beds Being Secured in Advance of 10,000 Daily COVID Cases

Written: 2021-12-22

The government is securing additional hospital beds for serious COVID-19 patients to ensure that the nation's health care system will be able to accommodate daily caseloads in the ten-thousands.

According to health authorities on Wednesday, securing an additional six-thousand-900 beds for serious patients is aimed for by next month.  

Some public institutions, including the National Medical Center and the Seoul Medical Center, will suspend general practice to focus on treating COVID-19 patients.

An administrative order has been issued for general hospitals, including national university hospitals, to increase beds for serious and critical cases by one percent. Twenty more medical facilities have been designated to specialize in COVID-19.

Over two-thousand-400 beds will be set up at university dormitories and training centers run by public agencies. Medical facilities will be expanded so that seven-thousand patients a day can receive at-home treatment.

Meanwhile, the pool of medical personnel will be expanded by assigning military and public health doctors to treat serious and critical COVID-19 patients.
