US Bans Nonhumanitarian Aid to N. Korea over Human Trafficking

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered a ban on financial support to North Korea other than humanitarian aid for the fiscal year 2022, according to the White House, in a directive given to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.Washington will also ban support for educational or cultural exchanges with government officials or employees. This is prohibited for Cuba, Russia, Syria, Nicaragua and Eritrea as well.The ban can be lifted only when said countries meet a minimal standard under the U.S. Trafficking Victims Protection Act or exert related efforts.This is the 19th year the president of the U.S. has issued this designation on North Korea over insufficient efforts to prevent human trafficking. However, as Pyongyang is already under global and U.S. sanctions, the designation is not expected to deal an additional blow to the regime.In the State Department's Trafficking in Persons report, North Korea was ranked at the bottom in tier three since 2003.