Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Universities to Lower Student Quotas from 2023-24 School Year

Written: 2021-12-22 15:34:54Updated: 2021-12-22 16:44:58

Universities to Lower Student Quotas from 2023-24 School Year

Photo : YONHAP News

In line with the decreasing school-aged population, the government will advise universities to lower their student quotas by 2024 and will suspend fiscal support to those that fail to do so.

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae on Wednesday chaired a meeting of social affairs-related ministers. She announced measures to respond to the dwindling population through strengthening the competitiveness of universities.

Schools that wish to receive state support must submit reform and downsizing plans by next May, after which the ministry will lay out guidelines on student quotas. 

The move comes amid concerns that more universities are struggling with finances or on the brink of closure as students flock to schools in the capital area. Additionally, the school-aged population has plunged to 476-thousand this year from 827-thousand in 2000.

This year, 27 universities filled less than half of their quota, compared to 12 last year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >