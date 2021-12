Photo : KBS News

South Korea will provide humanitarian help worth two million U.S. dollars to the Philippines for typhoon relief.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it hopes the aid will support the Manila government's restoration efforts and that its people can swiftly recover from the damage.The powerful Typhoon Rai struck the country's southern and central parts last week after making landfall on the popular tourist island of Siargao on Thursday.The U.S. Joint Typhoon Warning Center declared Rai a super typhoon, with maximum wind speeds of 259 kilometers per hour.Typhoon Rai claimed at least 375 lives and affected one-point-eight million people, including 440-thousand who have been displaced.